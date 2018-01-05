148,000 Jobs Were Added To U.S. Economy In December

The U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs in December, the Labor Department says, issuing the monthly jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate was 4.1 percent, unchanged from November.

Analysts had predicted the Labor Department report would show another month of solid job gains. But it's a sharp dropoff from the November result of more than 250,000 jobs.

"Employment gains occurred in health care, construction, and manufacturing," the BLS says.

With the data for December now in, U.S. job growth fell in 2017, to 2.1 million from 2.2 million in 2016.

The agency also issued revised figures for the two most recent months, dropping the October number from a gain of 244,000 to a gain of 211,000, and raising the November result from 228,000 to 252,000. Together, those months' gains are now 9,000 less than had been previously reported.

