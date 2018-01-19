Dolly Parton Recognized For Two World Records In Country Music

In a career full of accolades, Dolly Parton now adds two world records to her collection. Guinness World Records recognized her as the female artist with the most hits on Billboard's Hot Country songs charts and for the most decades with a top 20 hit on Billboards Hot Country Songs Chart.



KELLY MCEVERS, HOST:

All right, right now we are going to give it up for Dolly Parton.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

That is because yesterday the Guinness World Records recognized her as the female artist with the most hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs charts. She has 106 - 106.

MCEVERS: But wait; there is more from Guinness World Records official adjudicator Michael Furnari.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DOLLY PARTON: Oh, really?

MICHAEL FURNARI: You have achieved a second Guinness World title...

PARTON: (Laughter) Lordy (ph).

FURNARI: ...For the most decades with a Top 20 hit on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart.

KELLY: Dolly Parton beat out George Jones, Reba McEntire, even the king, Elvis Presley. She landed 20 top hits in six decades.

MCEVERS: We need to hear some of those songs. They start in the '60s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SOMETHING FISHY")

PARTON: (Singing) I think there's something fishy going on.

KELLY: Then we're on to the '70s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JOLENE")

PARTON: (Singing) Jolene, Jolene.

MCEVERS: Best song ever. Then the '80s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "9 TO 5")

PARTON: (Singing) Working 9 to 5.

KELLY: I'm going to make a case for that one, "9 to 5," as best song ever. But we're on to the '90s.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU")

DOLLY PARTON AND VINCE GILL: (Singing) I will always love you.

KELLY: Fun fact, by the way, Kelly - "I Will Always Love You" made the Hot Country chart in three different decades. Dolly soloed with it in 1974, she used it for a medley in '82, and then she sang it with Vince Gill. That was in 1995.

MCEVERS: Wow. All right, so moving on to the 2000s and a duet with Brad Paisley.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHEN I GET WHERE I'M GOING")

DOLLY PARTON AND BRAD PAISLEY: (Singing) Yeah, when I get where I'm going...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JOLENE")

DOLLY PARTON AND PENTATONIX: (Singing) Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene.

KELLY: And that's Dolly Parton's most recent hit. She reworked "Jolene" with Pentatonix a couple years ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PARTON: It's a good feeling to know that I've had hit songs in - through all those decades. It makes me feel like I'm about a hundred, which it won't be long till I am.

MCEVERS: Actually, it will be a long time. Dolly Parton turns 72 today.

KELLY: Happy birthday, Dolly. And please keep the hits coming.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "JOLENE")

PARTON: (Singing) Your smile is like a breath of spring. Your voice is soft like summer rain. I cannot compete with you, Jolene. He talks about you in his sleep. There's nothing I can do to keep from crying when he calls your name, Jolene.