FBI Raids Office Of Trump Attorney Michael Cohen

The FBI has raided the office of Michael Cohen, President Trump's longtime personal lawyer, in a significant step considering all of the work he has done for Trump over the years.

The New York Times first reported that federal prosecutors issued the search warrant after a referral from special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

It does not appear as though the Cohen search was directly linked to the Russian investigation, the Times reported.

Cohen's attorney Stephen Ryan confirmed the raid in a statement, arguing that the "privileged communications" between Cohen and his clients had been seized.

"The decision by the US Attorney's Office in New York to conduct their investigation using search warrants is completely inappropriate and unnecessary," Ryan said in a statement. "It resulted in the unnecessary seizure of protected attorney client communications between a lawyer and his clients. These government tactics are also wrong because Mr. Cohen has cooperated completely with all government entities, including providing thousands of non-privileged documents to the Congress and sitting for depositions under oath."

Cohen has worked for Trump for many years and is closely tied in with many of his business and personal affairs.

Cohen has admitted he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 just weeks before the 2016 election in an effort to stop her from going public about her alleged 2006 tryst with the married Trump.

The president has denied he knew about the payment, and Cohen has said he was not reimbursed for the payment by the Trump campaign or the Trump Organization.

The president also said he didn't know where Cohen got the $130,000 to give to Daniels. Cohen has said he used his own "personal funds."

