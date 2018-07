Billy Strings, a 25-year-old bluegrass guitar wizard from Michigan, headlines this week's Ridgway Summer Concert Series broadcast, which originates at Hartwell Park in Ridgway. The broadcast begins just after 7 pm tonight, (Thursday July 12th,) and may include some of the opening act, Freddy & Francine. Tune in for a lively show!

Upcoming concerts in the series include Carolyn Wonderland on Thursday, July 19th, and The Lowdown Brass Band on Thursday, July 26th.