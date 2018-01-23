Related Program: Regional News KVNF News: The 2018 Western Colorado Women's March By Ali Lightfoot • 3 hours ago Related Program: Regional News TweetShareGoogle+Email The 2018 Western Colorado Women's March, Grand Junction Colorado. Credit Ali Lightfoot The Old County Courthouse in Grand Junction was alive with activity and citizens exercising their First Amendment rights as they gathered for the 2nd Annual Western Colorado Women's March. Listen Listening... / 4:56 Tags: Western Colorado Women's MarchGrand JunctionTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.