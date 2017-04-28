Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: April 28, 2017

By 1 minute ago
  • Colorado residents support BLM measures to cut oil and gas waste
  • Capitol Coverage feature on tax hike to pay for transportation
  • Parks and Wildlife urges residents to take steps to be Bear Aware

Tags: 
BLM Fracking Rules
Capitol Coverage
Transportation tax hike
Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Bear Problems