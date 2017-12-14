Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: December 14, 2017

  • Senator Cory Gardner, Republicans want Doug Jones to vote GOP
  • White tailed prairie dog will not be listed as endangered
  • Constituents react to accused lawmakers at state house
  • Most voters want lawmakers accused of harassment to resign

