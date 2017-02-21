Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 21, 2017

By 37 minutes ago
  • Bill would eliminate need for permit to carry concealed handgun in state
  • Capitol Coverage of ongoing fake news dispute between Sentinel, Scott
  • Senate Bill 40 hearing rescheduled for March 1st

Tags: 
Conceal Carry Permits
fake news
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
Senator Ray Scott
Senate Bill 40