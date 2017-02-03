Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: February 3, 2017 By Eric Goold • 18 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Governor Hickenlooper talks about SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch Colorado groups protest against SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch Trump orders completion of Dakota Access Pipeline Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast February 3, 2017 Tags: Governor John HickenlooperCourt nominee GorsuchDakota pipelineTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.