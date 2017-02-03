Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: February 3, 2017

  • Governor Hickenlooper talks about SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch
  • Colorado groups protest against SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch
  • Trump orders completion of Dakota Access Pipeline

