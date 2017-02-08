Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: February 8, 2017 By Eric Goold • 26 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Gofforth survives recall effort, will remain mayor of Crawford Study indicates half of the world's drinking water endangered by climate change Proposed bill would require Colorado law enforcers to be US citizens Rural farmers want voices heard Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast February 8, 2017 Tags: Town of CrawfordClimate ChangeColorado Legislaturerural farmersTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.