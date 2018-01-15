Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 15, 2018

By 2 hours ago
  • Tension at State Capitol after Trump's immigration remarks
  • School District 51 in Mesa County announces administration overhaul
  • Governor John Hickenlooper gives last state of the state address

Tags: 
Capitol Coverage
Martin Luther King
School District 51
Governor John Hickenlooper
State of the State Address