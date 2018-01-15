Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: January 15, 2018 By Eric Goold • 2 hours ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Tension at State Capitol after Trump's immigration remarks School District 51 in Mesa County announces administration overhaul Governor John Hickenlooper gives last state of the state address Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast January 15, 2018 Tags: Capitol CoverageMartin Luther KingSchool District 51Governor John HickenlooperState of the State AddressTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.