KVNF Regional Newscast: January 17, 2018

4 hours ago
  • Representative Lebsock defends records, makes accusations in letter
  • Harassment claims cloud state legislature
  • Tipton talks jobs, opioid epidemic, and moving the BLM West

Representative Steve Lebsock
Sexual harassment at state capitol
Congressman Scott Tipton