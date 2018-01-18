Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2018

  • New allegations against Representative Lebsock at state house
  • Tipton wants to move BLM headquarters to Grand Junction
  • Bill introduced that would fund Colorado energy office

Representative Steve Lebsock
Sexual harassment at state capitol
Congressman Scott Tipton
Colorado Energy Office