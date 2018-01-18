Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: January 18, 2018 By Eric Goold • 3 hours ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email New allegations against Representative Lebsock at state house Tipton wants to move BLM headquarters to Grand Junction Bill introduced that would fund Colorado energy office Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast January 18, 2018 Tags: Representative Steve LebsockSexual harassment at state capitolCongressman Scott TiptonColorado Energy OfficeTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.