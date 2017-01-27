Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2017

  • Montrose Community Rec Center has Grand Opening
  • Religious freedom bill defeated in committee for third time
  • KBUT report about phylloxera outbreak in Grand Valley

