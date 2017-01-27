Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: January 27, 2017 By Eric Goold • 8 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Montrose Community Rec Center has Grand Opening Religious freedom bill defeated in committee for third time KBUT report about phylloxera outbreak in Grand Valley Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast January 27, 2017 Tags: Montrose Rec. CenterReligous freedom billphylloxeraTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.