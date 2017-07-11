Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 11, 2017

By 45 seconds ago
  • Tipton among bipartisan effort to fight opioid epidemic in Western Colorado
  • Nine wildfires burning in the state, cooler temperatures helping fight
  • Marijuana tax revenue can't pay for all of education needs in state

Tags: 
Congressman Scott Tipton
Opioid epedemic
colorado wildfires
Marijuana Tax Revenue