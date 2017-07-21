Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: July 21, 2017

By 1 hour ago
  • Executive Director of West Slope COGA responds to CHC report
  • Natural gas royalties pay for water projects, schools in North Fork Valley
  • Single parents in Colorado have hard time finding child care

West Slope COGA
Natural gas royalties
Fracking report
CHC
Child care in Colorado