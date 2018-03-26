Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: March 26, 2018 By Eric Goold • 5 hours ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Capitol Conversation discusses transportation bill Transportation bill to be voted on in Senate, gets mixed reviews in House Agreement between Denver and sister city in Mexico about water plan Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast March 26, 2018 Tags: capitol conversationTransportation fundingH2O RadioTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.