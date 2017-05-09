Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: May 9, 2017

  • Lack of oil and gas well inspectors hurts safety check effort
  • Lawmakers hope they can get oil and gas mapping bill done
  • Capitol Conversation discusses final days of legislative session
  • Paonia Town Council meets tonight, will get new attorney

Tags: 
Oil and Gas Regulations
oil and gas mapping
capitol conversation
Colorado Legislative Session
Paonia Town Council