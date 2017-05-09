Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: May 9, 2017 By Eric Goold • 2 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Lack of oil and gas well inspectors hurts safety check effort Lawmakers hope they can get oil and gas mapping bill done Capitol Conversation discusses final days of legislative session Paonia Town Council meets tonight, will get new attorney Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast May 9, 2017 Tags: Oil and Gas Regulationsoil and gas mappingcapitol conversationColorado Legislative SessionPaonia Town CouncilTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.