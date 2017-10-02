Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 2, 2017

By
  • Governor Hickenlooper calls for special session, opens today
  • Lawmakers divided over purpose, funding of special session
  • Affordable housing plans across Colorado
  • Portion of KDNK interview with official calling for firing of FCC Director

Governor John Hickenlooper
Special Session
Colorado Affordable Housing
KDNK