KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 3, 2017

By 1 hour ago
  • Special session convenes, little agreement among lawmakers
  • Former head of EPA laments Trump rollbacks
  • Two big meth busts in Delta County
  • Colorado leads way converting to renewable energy sources

Special Session
Environmental Protection Agency
Delta County drug busts
Renewable Energy