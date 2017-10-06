Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: October 6, 2017

By 50 minutes ago
  • GOP tax plan will benefit Colorado millionaires
  • President Trump's proposed tax plan will cost state's middle class
  • Montrose High School boys golf team wins 4A state championship
  • Freshman, three sophomores lead Montrose golfers to state title

Tags: 
GOP tax plan
President Trump budget
Montrose High School
Montrose state champions