KVNF Youth Radio Camp 2017: The Media Monkeys

Zoe, Carmen, Alyster and Liza share the stories and interviews they produced during the 2017 Youth Radio Camp.
Alyster Birk interviews Julia Brown about her trip to the Antarctica.
Carmen Rodriguez interviews Priscilla Williams about her job as a park ranger.
Liza Eller interviews Mike Hillman about the life changing accident he had and the recovery afterwards.
103 year old Paonia resident Peggy Clemens tells Liza Eller about her life.
Zoe Foster's mom Osha tells her a story about hopping freight trains when she was in her 20s.