Local Motion: CHIP Funding

In September, Congress let federal funding expire for the the low cost insurance program CHIP, or CHP Plus as it's known in Colorado. Notices were sent out to more than 75,000 Colorado families letting them know that unless Congress acts soon they will lose their insurance at the end of January. Dr. Christopher Stille from Children’s Hospital Colorado, Erin Miller from the Colorado Children’s Campaign and Jeremy Carroll from the River Valley Family Health Center talk about the importance of this program that insures children and pregnant women in our state.