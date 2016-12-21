Related Program: Local Motion Local Motion: North Fork Water Protectors By Ali Lightfoot • 18 hours ago Related Program: Local Motion TweetShareGoogle+Email North Fork residents JC and Chris at Standing Rock Locals who went to Standing Rock share their stories about how the movement is organized, what the goals are and what can be done now to support and organize similar movements locally and beyond. Listen Listening... / 31:02 Tags: Standing RockNorth Fork ValleyOil and Gas IssuesTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.