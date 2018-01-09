For The Men #MeToo Has Toppled, Redemption Will Take More Than An Apology

Dozens of powerful men, including two at NPR, have lost their jobs and reputations in the cultural reckoning that is the #MeToo movement. Clearly, there's tremendous momentum behind it, but where does it go from here? Do those men have a shot at redemption?

For those who can afford it, redemption can be a legal process. Los Angeles attorney Andrew Brettler represents several men accused of sexual misconduct. He says, these days, such allegations are "just as bad and damaging as a conviction."

Brettler says, in some cases, the best response may be to lay low. "Sometimes the best defense is to not do anything, is to accept the punishment or whatever decision it is that the company made and stay quiet and better yourself as a person. Make whatever apologies need to be made, privately."

Like Brettler, Hanna Stotland spends a lot of time helping people accused of sexual misconduct. She's a college admissions counselor, and many of her clients are men who've either been expelled from or left universities because of sexual misconduct allegations. "A big part of what I do is help them decide what's the right framework for them to talk about it," Stotland says. "This is a narrative of their crisis and recovery."

She explains some of the reasons sexual misconduct allegations can affect a college application: "The first is that they're scary; nobody wants to bring a predator into their community. A second reason is that there's a perception ... that this sort of misconduct as compared to any other kind of misconduct ... has to do with something fundamentally, unchangeably wrong with you. And whether that's true or not, it's something that everybody who's accused of this particular set of misbehavior has to cope with."

For Stotland's students, it's about finding a university with "sympathetic ears." Sometimes, that takes years, but so far all the students Stotland has worked with have been able to graduate. "It's quite an odyssey," she says, "but if you get everything else right, you can come back from this."

Stotland sees a lot of parallels between her job and what's happening in the public sphere. She believes there are lessons for her students in all the high-profile cases playing out in the media. Take comedian Louis C.K., who admitted to masturbating in front of women without their consent. Stotland says, "The most important, right thing he said was the allegations are true. That is the single most important thing that you can say. If they're true, you need to say that they're true."

But she acknowledges an apology is only the beginning. After all, it was after C.K. confessed that companies severed ties with him.

Toronto-based filmmaker Attiya Khan has spent years helping victims of domestic abuse. She's concerned that when a person is fired for sexual misconduct, they become someone else's problem, rather than being part of a solution. "We're getting rid of somebody, but then where do they go?" she asks.

Khan herself is a survivor of domestic violence. When she was a teenager, she had a physically abusive boyfriend. She says, "I had been coping with the trauma from his abuse for over 20 years, and so I thought that maybe it was possible that he still carried, you know, some of the weight of what he did to me. And I really wanted to hear about that. But I also, more importantly, I really wanted the opportunity to tell him exactly what he did to me in detail."

Khan asked her ex-boyfriend if he'd be willing to sit down with her and a therapist and let her film their conversations. He agreed, and she included those videos in her 2017 film, A Better Man. The film shows Khan sitting next to her abuser, who she refers to only as Steve, and telling her story to a therapist in excruciating detail.

"I remember being dragged to the bed and, you know, hit more," she says in the film.

"How do you mean 'hit'?" the therapist asks.

"Punched ... in the face."

Khan says those conversations were a critical part of her healing process. "To have him listen to me was almost the most important thing for me. And it was part of him being accountable and taking responsibility. It was so satisfying ... to have the person who hurt you sit there and listen to you and not blame you for it and admit to what they did, and to remember some of the abuse. Even though Steve didn't remember a lot of it in our first conversations, he started to remember."

It's a process known as restorative justice, when victims and offenders come together, with mediation, to repair the harm that's been done. And writer Stephanie Cassatly thinks about it a lot. In 1980, Cassatly's mother was murdered while she was working as a cashier at a convenience store in New Orleans. Her mother's killer spent the rest of his life at Louisiana's Angola prison. But to Cassatly, sometimes it felt like she was also in prison.

"It was 20 years of me carrying around, you know, just this weight of revenge and accusations," she says. "And, you know, the crime had happened but it was like it kept happening to me over and over and over again. Until I took a much deeper look at what was going on in my life and what I could do to regain power."

Cassatly began to explore the possibility of forgiving her mother's killer. She says, "The thought of forgiveness to me felt like I was sort of giving up a limb, and then maybe I might regret it later, or that I was letting him off the hook."

But as she learned more about restorative justice, her definition of forgiveness changed. She says, "My working definition, basically, for forgiveness is that it no longer wishes ill or seeks revenges on the person who hurt us, and that it basically untethers us from them and enables us to have a different future from the past." (Cassatly wrote a book about her experience called Notice of Release: A Daughter's Journey to Forgive Her Mother's Killer.)

When it comes to the #MeToo movement, Cassatly sees restorative justice as a possible way forward. "I think we're in the bomb-throwing stage of it still," she says. "We're not even sure where this is going, and I think it's going to take some time for us to get any resolution. And so what I'm realizing about a lot of these women is that they have to get their power back."

She and Attiya Khan agree that's going to take a very long time. Khan says, "A lot of men who have harmed women are coming forward very quickly after its becoming public that they've hurt someone, and they're saying sorry. It needs to be more than that, and you need to make sure that the people who have been harmed want your apology. And you need to ask them, like, 'What else is it that you need from me? How can I help you heal after I've wronged you?' That's the part that's missing."

The men called out by the #MeToo movement might not be there yet. After all, it takes courage to be held accountable.

Rose Friedman and Andrew Limbong edited and produced this story for broadcast. Nicole Cohen adapted it for the Web.



Copyright 2018 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Our next two guests have organized state dinners and congressional picnics. Jeremy Bernard and Lea Berman each served as White House social secretary. He worked for President Obama, she for President George W. Bush. And they've collaborated on a new book that uses their White House experiences to draw out lessons in how to handle crises, diffuse awkward moments and manage expectations. The book is called "Treating People Well: The Extraordinary Power Of Civility At Work And In Life." Lea Berman is here with us in Washington and Jeremy Bernard in our Culver City studios. Welcome to both of you.

LEA BERMAN: Thank you - great to be here.

JEREMY BERNARD: Thank you.

SHAPIRO: Would one of you began by just describing what a White House social secretary does?

BERMAN: The White House social secretary is responsible for every event that takes place within the grounds of the White House with the exception of the Oval Office and the press room. So it's hundreds of events each year, and it's everything from a two-person lunch in the family residence to a state arrival ceremony, which can be 7,000 or 8,000 people.

SHAPIRO: And I think people would be surprised to learn from this book that many of the challenges you experience at the most famous address in the world are similar to the challenges in any workplace. And one that I think many people would relate to is imposter syndrome. You write, (reading) we both had the uneasy feeling that getting our social secretary jobs had been some kind of karmic joke. Neither of us fit the profile of a typical White House social secretary. Past occupants of the position typically came from prominent political families.

So how did you overcome the sense of not belonging?

BERNARD: That was difficult in the sense that there was that insecurity. But the excitement of being there overran the fear, for lack of a better word. So I think that part of it was you play the part. And I know that the beginning of that was just like the beginning of my first job at a bank. You're nervous. You don't know if you really fit in. How did you get this job? So it is similar to any of my past experiences at a job where I'm wondering, wow, where am I really capable of this?

SHAPIRO: How do you play the part? What's the trick that you use to make yourself believe or make others believe that you do belong there even if in your heart of hearts you feel like maybe you don't?

BERMAN: What we learned very quickly being at the White House is that everyone coming there is intimidated. They are nervous. They're excited. But they also don't really know what to expect. And it became so much easier for our guests if we made the first move. And there were so many times when we would watch people arrive on the State Floor, particularly if it was their first time to the White House. And they look around, and they realize that they share this common heritage as Americans with all the people who've lived in that house. And it becomes very emotional for them. And they get very happy. It's also a little volatile because people are exuberant. But the social secretaries are there to smooth and soothe.

SHAPIRO: I mean, when you say things can get a little volatile, I think many people would assume that everything at the White House always goes according to plan. I learned from this book that people have occasionally had too much to drink and been sick in potted plants in the White House, other things (laughter).

BERNARD: Yes. That was unfortunately - I don't want to say common but not terribly unusual at holiday parties. And the eggnog at the White House - there's one eggnog that is non-alcoholic. And then there's the other eggnog that is strong as can be.

SHAPIRO: (Laughter).

BERNARD: And the president would - when he made remarks - would say, be careful of the eggnog; it'll hit you hard later. And sure enough, there would be someone that it would hit them. And all of a sudden, they start to feel sick. And they don't want to get sick on someone. And so the natural reaction was to aim for one of the Christmas trees.

SHAPIRO: (Laughter).

BERNARD: So we would talk about which trees were the most likely to get hit. And you know, the only thing we could do is kind of play with it because...

SHAPIRO: You kept a sense of humor about it.

BERNARD: Right, exactly.

BERMAN: (Laughter).

SHAPIRO: OK, so a lot of people I think have had the experience of being - whether it's at a work Christmas party or you're hosting a dinner party - and it goes off the rails. Somebody does have too much to drink. Things do not go according to plan. How do you keep your poise? How do you get through it?

BERMAN: And that's really what this book is about. It's about the everyday situations we find ourselves in. Sometimes it's an awkward relationship with a coworker. Sometimes it's just a difficult situation at home. And what we're really saying is by treating people well in a very self-interested way, you will cause them to treat you well in return. It almost always happens that way.

SHAPIRO: Lea, do you remember what your first advice to Jeremy was?

BERMAN: I told him not to do any outdoor events without a backup. And he ignored me.

(LAUGHTER)

SHAPIRO: And did you call him the first time his outdoor event was caught in a rainstorm?

BERMAN: No. I knew he was - and it didn't. He was lucky. It all worked out.

BERNARD: That was the Germany state dinner, my first state dinner.

SHAPIRO: Oh, that's high-stakes one.

BERNARD: A high-stakes one - I was young and foolish, but I remember thinking, if this goes wrong, I will be the shortest-term social secretary ever.

SHAPIRO: (Laughter).

BERNARD: And I looked at the gate. And I thought, that's the gate I'll go running out of.

SHAPIRO: Jeremy, have you given any advice to your successor?

BERNARD: Yes. My main advice was to keep it low-key. It's not about you, and you never want to do anything that will embarrass the president or first lady.

SHAPIRO: Jeremy Bernard was social secretary to President Obama, and Lea Berman held that job under President George W. Bush. Their new book is "Treating People Well: The Extraordinary Power Of Civility At Work And In Life." Thank you both so much for coming in and talking with us.

BERMAN: Thank you.

BERNARD: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF GEORGES DELERUE'S "CHORALE (DAY FOR NIGHT)") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.