Mexico And U.S. Team Up To Create Low-Cost Wheelchairs

Political tension between the United States and Mexico is making headlines with talk of disrupting longstanding trade deals and constructing a border wall.

And then there's the story of Antonio Garcia.

A mechanic from southern Sonora, he had been limping around on crutches for three years. His right leg was amputated below the knee after a motorcycle accident and buying a prosthetic leg was beyond his financial reach.

But he got the prosthesis just this January from a nonprofit that's a collaboration between Mexico and the U.S. It's called ARSOBO and it's working to transform the lives of low-income Mexicans with disabilities. The organization, whose name is an acronym that stands for Arizona/Sonora border, provides affordable prosthetics, specialized wheelchairs and hearing aids.

"It's changing people's lives," said Duke Duncan, an 84-year-old American pediatrician who grew impatient with retirement after just three days. He co-founded ARSOBO seven years ago.

"It's really an emotional experience to see someone who's been sitting in a chair for 10 years get up and ... begin to take a few steps and they go out to the waiting room where ... the crowd breaks into tears and claps," Duncan said.

ARSOBO provides disabled people who were once isolated, depressed or begging on the streets the possibility of getting a job or going to school. Their signature product is an all-terrain wheelchair, originally developed by a nonprofit in California, that can navigate uneven sidewalks and rough roads.

Making these wheelchairs has become something of a fine art for 47-year-old Gabriel Zepeda. He's been in a wheelchair himself since age 18 when a drunk driver smashed into his truck and left him paralyzed from the chest down. Zepeda custom makes each chair to suit the size and needs of its user.

"The concept behind the design is to use locally available materials like steel tubing and mountain bike wheels," Zepeda said. "That way the chair can easily be repaired in Mexico, including at a neighborhood bike shop."

Zepeda was trained by the chair's inventor, an American engineer named Ralf Hotchkiss, who won a MacArthur Genius award for his design which has since spread to dozens of developing countries worldwide. It's one example of the binational spirit that propels the organization.

"From the very beginning this has been a cross-border project," said ARSOBO co-founder Duncan. "It's been cross-border with universities, with government and with private enterprise."

Some examples: ARSOBO makes its own prosthetics thanks to training and material donations from Hanger Incorporated, a major American prosthetics company. In Mexico, engineering students at a Nogales university are helping design rechargeable solar batteries for hearing aids. An association of factories set up by international companies in Nogales recently pledged $75,000 toward the construction of a larger workshop that ARSOBO will build on land donated by the city.

Since 2012 ARSOBO has provided 295 wheelchairs (about a third of them to children with cerebral palsy), 203 prosthetic limbs and 530 hearing aids.

"What we want to do is build confidence between our nations," said Paul McKean, who coordinates humanitarian aid for the U.S. Northern Command, which oversees military operations in North America.

McKean's team has donated roughly $75,000 dollars worth of equipment, including a steel bending machine, that's helped ARSOBO become more self-sufficient.

"There's a tremendous amount of goodwill on the border," he said "I think we have positive and healthy engagements that aren't really newsmakers."

McKean said the U.S. benefits from empowering its southern neighbor. ARSOBO, for example, is addressing a need that goes mostly unmet by Mexico's public health system. The organization not only makes its own gear, it employs people with disabilities to make it.

"We don't have Americans coming and doing everything for us. We're working together and that makes a huge difference," said Kiko Trujillo, ARSOBO's co-founder in Mexico.

U.S. ambassador to Mexico Roberta Jacobson visited ARSOBO in December and called the organization "an important cross-border project."

Despite tremendous progress, ARSOBO's wish list is long and there's a waiting list for most of its products, including 300 people in need of a hearing aid.

For beneficiaries like Antonio Garcia, the mechanic who lost his right leg, patience eventually pays off. Thanks to ARSOBO, he's learning how to walk again. Wearing his new prosthesis, he slid his hands along two parallel bars as he watched himself take baby steps in a full length mirror. A technician gently guided his movements. It will take several months for him to adjust to his new leg. Once he finally ditches his crutches, Garcia knows exactly what he wants to do.

"I want to walk beside my 5-year-old son and hold his hand," he said.

Mónica Ortiz Uribe is a freelance reporter based in her hometown of El Paso, Texas. She frequently writes about the U.S./Mexico border. You can reach her @MOrtizUribe

This story was produced with support from the International Women's Media Foundation.



SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Across the country, an estimated 1.3 million teenagers between the ages of 12 and 17 struggle with substance use disorders. That's about 1 in every 12. For teens in Wisconsin, there is exactly one high school where students can be treated for substance abuse while they earn a diploma. Rachel Morello from member station WUWM visited that school and brings us this story.

RACHEL MORELLO, BYLINE: Horizon High School is in a strip mall, down the street from Target and Pick 'n Save on the outskirts of Madison.

(SOUNDBITE OF STUDENTS LAUGHING)

UNIDENTIFIED STUDENT: Rob (ph), car.

MORELLO: It's been open 12 years. More than 150 kids have passed through the doors at one point or another. Des, who just turned 15, is finishing her first year here.

DES: At the beginning when, like, I first got introduced to the idea of coming here, I thought it was going to be, like, intense. And I didn't really like that idea.

MORELLO: Des is one of just 15 students at the school.

DES: But it's not bad 'cause it's a small, comfortable environment.

MORELLO: She and her peers are here because they're struggling, working through alcohol or drug abuse and, in many cases, mental health issues. Des started drinking back in middle school. Her mom was in and out of jail on drug charges, which meant Des moved a lot between guardians, neighborhoods and schools. We're not using her last name to protect her privacy. Des says constant uprooting led her to depression and anxiety. And she turned to alcohol, which quickly became an addiction. After rehab and a halfway house, she says she hopes Horizon is her last stop in recovery because here, she gets a kind of support she didn't see at other schools.

DES: I got in-school suspensions all the time. I was in the office all the time. They didn't really work with my mental crap.

MORELLO: Didn't really feel like you were in school?

DES: Yep, I was in a room.

MORELLO: Horizon carves out time for therapy every day. Certified counselors lead group and individual sessions to talk mental health, social life, family, anything going on in the kids' lives that could pull them back into substance abuse.

TRACI GOLL: Who has lunch money today? Yay, Ben.

MORELLO: It's Traci Goll's job to get to know each of these students and make sure they're successful in the program. She's the director at Horizon.

Do you feel like the mom kind of in some of these situations?

GOLL: Oh, yeah. They call me Mom. I had one call me Grandma. That really ticked me off.

MORELLO: (Laughter).

Goll says students in recovery have extra needs, so it takes extra attention and resources to get them through school.

GOLL: All of our students have a random UA once a week.

MORELLO: UA is a drug...

GOLL: A drug test, yep.

MORELLO: OK, OK.

GOLL: So they pee in a cup. Not my favorite part of the job, but kind of goes with the territory.

OK, I need UAs today from Lili, Aaryn, Paige...

MORELLO: Research shows kids in recovery schools like Horizon have better sobriety levels and better grades than students with addictions who remain in regular class settings. But those extras, in addition to all the regular stuff, costs money, something Horizon doesn't have enough of. When students are referred here, the money to educate them comes from their home district. But that amount only covers about a quarter of the cost it takes to get each kid through. For Traci Goll, that means having to cobble things together for her students, sometimes through fundraising or donations.

GOLL: Every year at this job, I never know what's going to happen next year. I mean, we have lots of bills. And if we don't have funds coming in, how in the world are we going to keep this going?

MORELLO: Goll is from the area, so she knows a lot of folks who can help out. The day I visited, she was thrilled to get a text from her friend, who's moving out of town and offered the school furniture.

GOLL: Oh, look at these fun chairs.

MORELLO: I have never seen someone so excited over chairs.

GOLL: Look at that.

MORELLO: Horizon has attracted attention at the state level. As part of their efforts to curb opioid and other drug related deaths, Wisconsin lawmakers just approved funding for a state-run recovery school. Just like Horizon, it will educate up to 15 students. That might not sound like a lot right now. But the idea is to scale up, to replicate what works out of this pilot program. Democrat Christine Sinicki supported the project. She represents the southern suburbs of Milwaukee, an area with one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in the state.

CHRISTINE SINICKI: It's gotten to the level of being a public health crisis, and we're losing too many young people. And we need to really start looking at creative ways to work with children who are addicted.

MORELLO: The folks at Horizon like the idea of a new state school, knowing that more than just their students need the help.

For NPR News, I'm Rachel Morello in Madison.

