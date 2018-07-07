Operations Begin To Rescue Thai Boys From Cave

Operations to retrieve the 12 boys and their soccer coach from a flooded cave in Thailand began Sunday morning, officials said.

Acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn of the Chiang Rai region in Thailand said Sunday morning that it would take about 11 hours to remove the first person from the cave, The Associated Press reported.

Officials are worried about the potential for more rains to fill the flooded caves even further.

The boys, ages 11-16, and their 25-year-old coach have been trapped in the complex cave system since June 23 by flooded passageways.

A former Thai elite navy diver died Friday morning after losing consciousness while returning from placing oxygen canisters in the cave.

Some of the boys do not know how to swim and none have used scuba gear before.

