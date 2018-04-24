Ronny Jackson's VA Nomination Hearing In Jeopardy Amid 'Serious Allegations'

Adm. Ronny Jackson's nomination to become secretary of veterans affairs appears to be in limbo amid what one key lawmaker tells NPR's Morning Edition are "serious" but "unsubstantiated allegations."

The comments by Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., come a day before Jackson's nomination hearing before the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs. It was not clear if the hearing would go ahead as scheduled.

The senator declined to comment on the nature of the allegations against Jackson.

"We have been given a brief sketch of what they [the allegations] are, but I'd prefer not to discuss them at this time," Rounds tells NPR.

Rounds said that he and other members of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, had received a phone call from Chairman Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., over the weekend advising them "that he was in consultation with the White House and that he would let us know sometime during the early part of the week what the plans are going forward."

"The chairman is aware of [the allegations]. He's discussed them with the White House," Rounds said. "It's really up to the chairman as to what the next step would be — whether we continue on with the nomination process or if we hold up long enough to allow this to be vetted more fully before we bring it before the committee."

Rounds added: "These are serious allegations and they are ones we'd certainly want to get through."

Jackson currently serves as White House physician. He famously defused doubts about the health and fitness of President Trump in January, describing his medical condition in excessively glowing terms. He is a former combat surgeon who served with Navy bomb disposal units and instructed underwater salvage teams.

Trump picked Jackson to succeed David Shulkin, who was forced to resign as VA secretary after an inspector-general's report uncovered inappropriate expenses.

"Some Republican colleagues have told me that they think the hearing should be postponed, which certainly deserves consideration," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who is also a member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee, told The Associated Press.

"I think there may well be a need for more time, in fairness to Adm. Jackson, so he and the administration have an opportunity to answer these questions fully and fairly," Blumenthal said.

News of the postponement came a day after CIA Director Mike Pompeo, another Trump nominee who appeared in peril, was set on a glide path to approval as secretary of state clearing a key Senate committee.

