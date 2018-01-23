'Shape Of Water,' 'Dunkirk' And 'Three Billboards' Lead Oscar Nominations

UPDATED AT: 8:53 a.m.

This year's Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning via live stream. Below is the complete list of nominees.

Best picture

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Directing

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape Of Water)

Actress in a leading role

Sally Hawkins (The Shape Of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

Actor in a leading role

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

Writing (original screenplay)

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Writing (adapted screenplay)

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly's Game

Mudbound

Animated feature film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Music (original song)

"Mighty River" (Mudbound)

"Mystery of Love" (Call Me By Your Name)

"Remember Me" (Coco)

"Stand Up for Something" (Marshall)

"This is Me" (The Greatest Showman)

Documentary (feature)

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

Documentary (short subject)

Edith + Eddie

Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Foreign language film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body And Soul

The Square

Actor in a supporting role

Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape Of Water)

Christopher Plummer (All The Money In The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Actress in a supporting role

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape Of Water)

Makeup and hairstyling

Darkest Hour

Victoria And Abdul

Wonder

Film editing

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape Of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Visual effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War For The Planet Of The Apes

Music (original score)

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Short film (live action)

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O'Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All Of Us

Short film (animated)

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Sound mixing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Sound editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Costume design

Beauty And The Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape Of Water

Victoria And Abdul

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Mudbound

The Shape Of Water

Production design

Beauty And The Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape Of Water

