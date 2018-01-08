A Small Fire Breaks Out On Roof Of Trump Tower In NYC

A small fire broke out on the roof of Trump Tower in Manhattan on Monday, prompting a response from the New York City Fire Department.

President Trump was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the fire, The Associated Press reports.

NPR's Hansi Lo Wang reports that there are no evacuations from the building, according to a spokesperson for the fire department.

However, there were two injuries — a firefighter received a minor injury, and a civilian is "suffering from a serious, life-threatening injury," Hansi says.

"The department received a report of a fire shortly before 7 a.m. Eastern Monday and has sent 84 firefighters to respond," Hansi says.

The fire was placed under control at 8:13 a.m. ET.

ABC News reports that the fire was caused by an electrical box and located in a heating and cooling unit on the tower's roof.

Trump Tower, one of a number of buildings prominently emblazoned with the president's name, has been a symbol of Trump's presidency and site of protests since his election. But the president himself has only rarely visited his penthouse apartment there, preferring to spend time in his Mar-A-Lago resort.

The U.S. Secret Service used to maintain a command post within Trump Tower, but the post was relocated to another location after disagreements over the terms of the lease.

