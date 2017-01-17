Suspect In Istanbul Nightclub Attack Has Confessed, Say Turkish Officials

Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin told reporters Tuesday morning that the suspect in the attack on the city's Reina nightclub has confessed.

NPR's Peter Kenyon reports from Istanbul that Sahin identified the suspect as Abdulgadir Masharipov, a national of the Central Asian country of Uzbekistan. Sahin said Masharipov was born in 1983 and had received training in Afghanistan.

Sahin said there are strong indications Masharipov was acting on behalf of the Islamic State and had entered Turkey illegally on its eastern border.

Masharipov was arrested in an Istanbul suburb Tuesday night with four others. Sahin said his fingerprints match those found at the crime scene.

The attack occurred early New Year's Day in an upscale nightclub popular with foreigners. A gunman, apparently acting alone, killed 39 people.

Photographs of Masharipov after his arrest released by the government show him with an apparently bruised and bloodied face.

Peter reports that authorities are questioning Masharipov, especially about accomplices.

