For the last few years, the Denver Hip Hop group Flobots have been touring the U.S. leading workshops focused on music and its role in revolution. Their new record exploring this theme, titled "No Enemies" will be released in early 2017. Ali Lightfoot had a chance to sit down with Brer Rabbit and Johnny 5 before their show at the Paradise Theater to discuss this project and get their take on Standing Rock, Black Lives Matter and how to start a revolution around the dinner table.