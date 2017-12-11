Related Program: Talkin' Music Talkin Music: Susan Ellinger By Ali Lightfoot • 4 hours ago Related Program: Talkin' Music TweetShareGoogle+Email Ali Lightfoot speaks with Susan Ellinger, pianist and artistic director at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts the Paonia. Ellinger talks about the making of her debut CD, 'The Viennese Style' featuring late Sonatas of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven. Listen Listening... / 32:03 Tags: Susan Ellingerblue sage center for the artsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.