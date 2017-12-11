Related Program: 
Talkin Music: Susan Ellinger

Ali Lightfoot speaks with Susan Ellinger,  pianist and artistic director at the Blue Sage Center for the Arts the Paonia.   Ellinger talks about the making of her debut CD, 'The Viennese Style' featuring late Sonatas of Haydn, Mozart and Beethoven.

 

 

 

Susan Ellinger
blue sage center for the arts