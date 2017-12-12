Top Stories: Alabama Senate Election; Native Americans' Views On Health Care

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- What To Watch And What's At Stake In The Alabama Senate Race.

-- Amnesty International: Europe Complicit In Libyan Migrant Abuses.

-- Charles Jenkins, Cold War Defector To North Korea, Dies At 77.

-- Native Americans Feel Invisible In U.S. Health Care System.

And here are more early headlines:

Tracking Southern California's Largest Wildfire. (Los Angeles Times)

Trump Blames Immigration For New York Subway Attack. (WNBC)

France Hosts World Climate Summit; Trump Not Invited. (Bloomberg)

Deadline Is Friday For Obamacare Signups. (AP)

U.N. Says 2017 World Economic Growth Reaches 3%. (U.N. News Centre)

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Leader Shteinman Dies In Israel At 104.(AP)

"Endless Summer" Director Bruce Brown Dies At 80. (KPCC)

