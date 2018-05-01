Top Stories: 'Caravan' Migrants Seek Asylum; Vatican Official Faces Charges

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Some 'Caravan Migrants' Allowed To Apply For U.S. Asylum.

-- Cardinal George Pell To Face Sexual Assault Charges In Australia.

-- In Japan, Old Robot Dogs Get A Buddhist Send Off.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Mueller's Questions For President Trump. (New York Times)

Pompeo Says Israeli Documents On Iran Nuclear Program Are Authentic. (BBC)

Central, Southern Plains Face Chance Of Severe Weather. (AccuWeather)

U.S. Servicemember Killed In Afghanistan, Another Wounded. (NATO)

South Korean Leader Asks U.N. to Verify North Korean Promises. (Yonhap)

South American Pirates Attack Suriname Fishermen. (AP)

Scientists Map The Genome Of A Rose. (New York Times)

Taekwondo Master, Jhoon Rhee, Dies. (WJLA)

