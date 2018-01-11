Top Stories: ICE Raids On Seven-11 Stores; Democrats Oppose Putin

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- ICE Targets 7-Eleven Stores In Nationwide Immigration Raids.

-- 'Deport Them': Arpaio Departs From Trump On DACA Recipients.

-- Democrats Unveil A Blueprint For Battling Putin, Daring Trump To Act.

-- Protests Across Tunisia Over Price Hikes, Worsening Economic Hardships.

And here are more early headlines:

People Still Trapped In Southern California Mudslides. (Los Angeles Times)

Trump Signs Bill Giving Agents More Tools To Intercept Drugs. (USA Today)

Mazda, Toyota To Build New Alabama Vehicle Assembly Plant. (Reuters)

Vermont Lawmakers OK Recreational Marijuana. (Vermont Public Radio)

Thieves With Axes Steal Millions In Jewels From Paris Ritz. (Telegraph)

Owner Demolishing Frank Lloyd Wright Building. (Montana Public Radio)

