WATCH: 'The Wild West?' No, It's New Hampshire — But Those Really Are Bison

For several hours Tuesday, local New Hampshire police had to contend with some unlikely fugitives on the lam: a small herd of bison.

More than a dozen of the massive animals fled a farm owned by Armand Bolduc, busting through a fence "scared and running" through front lawns, forests and busy roadways, according to the Gilford Police Department. By evening, police and animal control officials had wrangled the bison and brought them safely back to Bolduc Farm — but not before a stern talking-to by their owner.

"The minute they saw me — because they know who I am — they knew they were in trouble," Bolduc told the Concord Monitor. The paper reports he set out to help the authorities herd the bison off busy roads after learning of their escape late that morning. "I started hollering at them, and they turned and went into the woods."

WMUR, a local ABC affiliate, notes the Bolduc family believes loud road work might have been the cause, scaring the bison and prompting them to bolt through a weak point in their enclosure.

The escape came as a shock to neighbor Courtney Schwartzkopf, who witnessed the initial stampede from her car with her son.

"I just screamed for [my son] to stop because I thought they were going to run right across, and then they just kept coming," she told WMUR. As the little herd thundered past, Schwartzkopf managed to record the video she shared with NPR at the top of this post.

"It wasn't until we played the video back that we noticed the song that was playing in the background — what is it? — 'Road Less Traveled,' " Schwartzkopf said. "And we're just cracking up, because that couldn't have been more perfect."

Even the Gilford police, in the heat of the chase, couldn't help but marvel at the oddity of the situation.

"The Wild West?" the department posted on Facebook. "No, it's the Route 3 & 11 Bypass."

