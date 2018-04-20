Wells Fargo Hit With $1 Billion In Fines Over Home And Auto Loan Abuses

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is levying a $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo — a record for the agency — in punishment for the banking giant's actions in its mortgage and auto loan businesses.

The CFPB said some consumers were charged too much over mortgage interest rate-lock extensions. And Wells Fargo also ran a mandatory insurance program that added insurance costs and fees into some borrowers' auto loans.

Announcing the penalty on Friday, the CFPB said that it is part of a settlement with Wells Fargo, which has also pledged to repair the financial harm to consumers.

The new action comes less than two years after Wells Fargo was fined nearly $200 million over what the CFPB called "the widespread illegal practice of secretly opening unauthorized deposit and credit card accounts."

Those earlier penalties included a $100 million fine to the CFPB — a record at the time. The new punishment stems from the agency's findings that Wells Fargo abused its relationship with home and auto loan borrowers.

Problems in the auto loan unit's handling of accounts exposed consumers to hundreds or thousands of dollars in premiums and fees. The issues were also found to have possibly contributed to cars being repossessed.

The CFPB said that problems with the auto loan unit persisted for more than 10 years, from October of 2005 to September of 2016.

Lenders can require borrowers to maintain insurance on their vehicles — and if a borrower doesn't do that, there's a process that allows lenders to arrange for what's called Force-Placed Insurance, and add that cost to the loan. But Wells Fargo acknowledged that of the roughly 2 million car loans that it put into that program, it "forcibly placed duplicative or unnecessary insurance on hundreds of thousands of those borrowers' vehicles."

For some borrowers, the bank also improperly maintained those force-placed policies on their accounts even after they secured adequate insurance.

The CFPB said, "If borrowers failed to pay the amounts [Wells Fargo] charged them for the Force-Placed Insurance, they faced additional fees and, in some instances, experienced delinquency, loan default, and even repossession."

In one five-year period from 2011 to 2016, Wells Fargo acknowledged in the settlement, the extra costs of force-placed insurance may have played a role in at least 27,000 customers having their vehicles repossessed.

