West Obsessed: Healthcare Bill Update

In this episode of West Obsessed, High Country News Assistant Editor Paige Blankenbuehler and Tribal Affairs Editor Tristan Ahtone talks with editor Kate Schimel about the recent attempts to overhaul the American health insurance system. The most recent version of a health insurance bill would implement big cuts to Medicaid and to other programs vital to the rural West and to tribal communities in the West. It prompted protests and pressure on some Western senators to block the bill; it's not yet clear how they'll respond.