West Obsessed: Marching for Science

On Earth Day, thousands of scientists, students and advocates gathered on the National Mall in Washington D.C. to call on the Trump administration to support science and evidence-based policy. Noted scientists including Bill Nye gave speeches in D.C. Satellite marches took place in major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles and Boise. But smaller marches and rallies also took place in places like Grants Pass, Oregon, and Silver City, New Mexico. In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss why scientists were compelled to march, what impact the marches are likely to have and how much research matters for the West.