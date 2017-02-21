Related Program: 
West Obsessed: Opioid Addiction in Rural Colorado

High Country News Assistant Editor Paige Blankenbuehler spent the last year reporting on the drug epidemic in Craig, Colorado. In this episode of West Obsessed, she discusses her reporting and where Craig fits into the national drug addiction story.

Craig Colorado
opioids
Heroin Addiction in Colorado