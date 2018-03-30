Related Program: Local Motion The Wildcard Hour: Wild West Still Alive in Crawford By Ali Lightfoot • 1 minute ago Related Program: Local Motion TweetShareGoogle+Email The town of Crawford, like many other rural areas, has limited resources for law enforcement. Crawford's mayor, Delta county sheriffs and residents share stories about how the lack of police presence affects them. Listen Listening... / 58:39 Tags: Karla KubanSheriff McGeeDelta CountyCrawfordTravis WilliamsTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.