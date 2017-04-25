As the Worm Turns - Tuesday, April 25th

Host Jill Spears welcomes regular gardening experts Lulu Volckhausen & Lance Swigart, and special guest soil scientist Ron Godin, who recently retired from CSU Extension.

Episode aired Tuesday, April 25th, 2017

Joy calls from Hotchkiss with a question about the feasibility of gardening in "the 'dobies." Max calls from Montrose with a related question about higher elevation clay soils.

Cover crops - Ron recommends "Managing Cover Crops Profitably," available at sare.org. (It's a free download, with printed copies available to order for a fee.)

Len calls from Hotchkiss with a comment about a particular cover crop mix that produces 7 tons of organic matter per acre.