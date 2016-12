Guest host Peggy Soup welcomes Lea Petmezas of local food business Organic Food Worx / Citizen Raw. Lea's business makes raw dehydrated snack foods from local veggies, fruit, seeds & nuts. She has spent quite a bit of time learning gardening from our regular gardening guru, Lance Swigart.

Lea is also a KVNF DJ, hosting One Woman's Perspective once a month.