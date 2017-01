Guest host Peggy Soup & her studio guest Tim "The Pie Guy" Owens discuss cooking-related subjects, including alternative oils, cooking at altitude, and foil vs ceramic/stoneware for pie dishes. Sue from Ridgway & Ellen from Paonia call in with comments.

Regular host Jill Spears & garden guru Lance Swigart return next week, Jan. 17th, for the first in a series of shows about seed-saving.