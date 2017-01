They're ba-a-a-a-ck! Host Jill Spears & gardening guru Lance Swigart are in the studio with special guest Sarah Pope from the Hotchkiss Library for a discussion of seed saving & the library's shareable seed collection.

The Hotchkiss Library will host a seed-sorting party Wednesday, January 25 at 4 pm. You can help with sorting, organizing and labeling seeds for this coming gardening season.