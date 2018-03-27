Related Program: As the Worm Turns As the Worm Turns - Tuesday, March 27th By Jeff Reynolds • 1 hour ago Related Program: As the Worm Turns TweetShareGoogle+Email It's Pledge Drive! Is your membership current? Credit http://taxrebate.org.uk/ / https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Host Jill Spears and guests Lance Swigart & Jere Lowe discuss spring gardening subjects & encourage support in the Spring Pledge Drive Edition of As the Worm Turns. Listen Listening... / 28:25 Episode aired Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 Tags: GardenSpringPledge DriveTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.