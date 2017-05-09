Related Program: As the Worm Turns As the Worm Turns - Tuesday, May 9th By Jeff Reynolds • 2 minutes ago Related Program: As the Worm Turns TweetShareGoogle+Email Credit commons.wikimedia.org Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen chat about spring gardening. Skip calls with a question about old tree roots. David calls with great info about bumblebees. Listen Listening... / 31:36 Episode aired Tuesday, May 9th, 2017 Tags: GardenorganicSpringbumblebeesTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.