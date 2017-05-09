Related Program: 
As the Worm Turns

As the Worm Turns - Tuesday, May 9th

By 2 minutes ago

Credit commons.wikimedia.org

Host Jill Spears and gardeners Lance Swigart and Lulu Volckhausen chat about spring gardening. Skip calls with a question about old tree roots. David calls with great info about bumblebees.

Tags: 
Garden
organic
Spring
bumblebees