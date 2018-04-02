Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: April 2, 2018 By Eric Goold • 50 minutes ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email First draft of Delta County Master Plan completed Three community meetings planned to discuss Master Plan draft Capitol Conversation discusses budget, debate in Senate begins tomorrow CU scientists complete study about Twitter use in Colorado Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast April 2, 2018 Tags: Delta County Master Plancapitol conversationUniversity of ColoradoTwitterTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.