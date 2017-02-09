Related Program: 
KVNF Regional Newscast

KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2017

By 6 seconds ago
  • Delta County Republicans elect officers
  • Montrose, Ridgway to host Ride the Rockies
  • Public education advocates disappointed in DeVos confirmation
  • State fight over Obamacare reflects national trend

Tags: 
Delta County Republicans
Ride the Rockies
secetary of education
Affordable Care Act