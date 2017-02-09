Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast KVNF Regional Newscast: February 9, 2017 By Eric Goold • 6 seconds ago Related Program: KVNF Regional Newscast TweetShareGoogle+Email Delta County Republicans elect officers Montrose, Ridgway to host Ride the Rockies Public education advocates disappointed in DeVos confirmation State fight over Obamacare reflects national trend Listen Listening... / 8:10 Regional newscast February 9, 2017 Tags: Delta County RepublicansRide the Rockiessecetary of educationAffordable Care ActTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.